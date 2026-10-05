SFC Pizza Buffet & Auction Fundraiser

Mark your calendars for Siouxland Foster Closet’s Pizza Buffer and Auction fundraiser on Sunday, October 18 at Buffalo Alice Pizza in Sioux City.

Sunday October 18

4:30-7pm (doors open at 4pm)

Supper buffet of all you can eat pizza, tater tot casserole and soda!

$20 per person for ages 12 and up

3-11 pay your age

2 and under free

Lots of great silent and live auction items! Live auction starting around 6pm with silent auction ending shortly after. Come support the Siouxland Foster Closet!

Interested in donating something to our auction? Contact rochelle@siouxlandfostercloset.org