AAA: Iowans should book holiday travel now or pay more later

A travel expert says Iowans who are planning trips around Thanksgiving or the year-end holidays should consider booking those excursions now, not later.

Brynna Knapp, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says it’s a mistake to think you’ll save money if you wait to lock in that vacation.

“Nearly half of the people in the survey end up paying more than they would have if they would have booked their travel earlier,” Knapp says, “so we at AAA are really encouraging travelers to begin their holiday planning now.”

The motor club survey found 43-percent of Midwest travelers surveyed who delayed booking paid more later than they would have by booking earlier.

Knapp says she understands that financial worries are causing many people to hold off on clicking “Buy Now” on those expensive plane tickets.

“Nearly half of the respondents cited budget concerns,” she says. “I know there are many budget concerns around not just only travel, but just our economy, in general. We know that people are wanting to be mindful of spending when they’re booking their traveling.”

She says booking in early October for travel in late November or December typically gives travelers more flight options, greater hotel availability, and more flexibility if plans change.

When asked why they’re putting off a big vacation purchase, the survey found 47 percent of respondents cited budget concerns, while 36 percent said they were waiting for prices to come down.