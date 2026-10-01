The City of Sioux City reminds residents not to dispose of grass clippings in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches, or drainage ways. City street sweepers are not designed to collect grass clippings and placing them in the street can block storm inlets, contribute to local flooding, and negatively impact water quality. Stormwater in Sioux City flows untreated into local waterways. Improper disposal of grass clippings is a violation of City Code Section 17.08.030, which prohibits placing grass, weeds or other debris of any kind into any cement gutters within city streets or alleys. Homeowners are responsible for the proper disposal of grass clippings and other yard waste.

Yard waste disposal options:

Residential garbage container – All yard waste, including grass clippings, can be placed in your residential garbage container. Yard waste is preferred to be bagged if placed in your container for easier removal. Yard waste bags – If garbage containers are full, paper yard waste bags may be used and can be purchased at any hardware store. A solid waste sticker must be attached to each bag. Stickers are available for $1.50 at City Hall, Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, Bomgaars (Hamilton location only) and Wilmes Hardware. Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) – Grass clippings are accepted at the CCC free of charge for Sioux City residents. There is a fee charged to commercial lawn care businesses for disposal of leaf and grass debris. CCC hours and additional information can be found at sioux-city.org/ccc.

Additionally, grass clippings are known to be a direct safety hazard to motorcycles and bicyclists. Please take the extra few minutes to properly dispose to help prevent incidents.