In Case You Missed It: Siouxland Chamber’s Prestigious Deming Award Presented to David Bernstein

At its 40th Annual Dinner, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce recognized David Bernstein of State Steel with its most prestigious recognition, the Dr. W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

With well over 1,000 guests present at the Marriott Event Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Bernstein’s decades of civic leadership were honored. Bernstein presently serves as President of State Steel. He co-founded Saturday in the Park (SITP), was instrumental in the 2001 renovation of the Orpheum Theatre, served as a board member of MRHD (Missouri River Historical Development) and helped lead during the transition from a riverboat to land-based casino, and was just recently inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the “Promoter Category.” Additionally, he served a number of terms, including one as chairman, with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) based at the state capital in Des Moines.

A 1984 graduate of Sioux City North High School, Bernstein earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois before returning to Sioux City to join State Steel and Sioux City Compressed Steel, both businesses established by his grandfather, Sam. Upon accepting the Deming Award, Bernstein said, “I am both humbled and proud to join my grandfather as a recipient of this prestigious recognition.” Sam Bernstein was the recipient of the Deming Award nearly three decades ago in 1997. Bernstein who was heralded in video testimonials by his childhood friend and SITP co-founder Adam Feiges, IEDA Director Debi Durham, and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, as well as his parents, Jack and Gail Bernstein stated, “It is gratifying to be recognized by people whom I respect so much and who have made so many profoundly positive contributions to our Siouxland community.”

Casey Mills, who serves as the Chair of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a principal with Mills, Shellhammer, Puetz Insurance, explained that few people have been as instrumental in as many important projects as Bernstein. “Dave’s substantial contributions are clearly recognized, greatly appreciated, and will continue to enhance our tri-state region for generations to come,” emphasized Mills.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan echoed Mill’s praise of Bernstein lauding his unparalleled impact. Underscoring what a substantial difference Bernstein’s efforts have made in Siouxland, McGowan asserted, “From Saturday in the Park and the Orpheum Theatre to the Hard Rock and countless other public and private philanthropic projects, Dave has poured his heart, as well as his time, talent, and treasure, into quality-of-life initiatives in his hometown. His commitment and leadership have helped transform aspects of our community.”

The Deming Award is presented annually to an outstanding business executive and exceptional community leader in the tri-state region. Bernstein joins a notable list of past recipients who have been recognized for their entrepreneurial success, business leadership, and commitment to Siouxland. This year marks the 35th time the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has presented the Deming Award, dating back to 1991.