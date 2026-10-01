Comedian Jeff Dunham Tour Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Comedy superstar and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his legendary cast of characters for the Inappropriate Contact Tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, IA on Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

About Jeff Dunham:

For more than three decades, Jeff Dunham has entertained audiences around the world with his unmistakable brand of comedy and an unforgettable cast of characters, including Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño on a Stick, Bubba J and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

Dunham’s fascination with ventriloquism began at age nine, when he received a toy ventriloquist dummy for Christmas. What started as a childhood hobby eventually grew into a record-breaking career spanning sold-out global tours, hit television specials, bestselling books and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dunham holds the Guinness World Record for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour, with his Spark of Insanity Tour selling nearly two million tickets across almost 400 venues worldwide. He has also been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row and has performed for audiences in more than 20 countries.

His nine comedy specials include some of Comedy Central’s most-watched programming, with Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special becoming one of the network’s biggest hits. Beyond the stage, Dunham has appeared across television and film and has been featured by major outlets including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People, Variety, The Today Show and The Tonight Show.

With millions of followers across social media, more than a billion online views and millions of DVDs sold, Dunham has built a global fanbase through the outrageous personalities and unpredictable conversations of his famous suitcase posse.

Now, Dunham and his characters are back on the road, bringing audiences another dose of the sharp, absurd and irreverent comedy that has made him one of the most successful touring comedians of his generation.