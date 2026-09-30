Legendary Council Bluffs Hy-Vee Employee Honored with Picture on Semi-Trailer

he helpful smile of a Council Bluffs Hy-Vee employee is now featured on the side of a semi-trailer to recognize the exemplary level of service she provides.

Alberta Van Vactor’s picture was unveiled Thursday during a celebration at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee, where she serves as a checker. Van Vactor is a 2025 recipient of the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award, which recognizes exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations.

Hy-Vee first started featuring long-serving employees on semi-truck wraps in 1997, and it has since become a cherished tradition at the company.