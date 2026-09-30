FEMA approves millions in public disaster assistance for Iowa

FEMA has approved more than $18 million in disaster public assistance funding for Iowa.

The largest award of just more than $10 million is going to Cornell College for repairing storm damage to its historic 1882 chapel. Rock Valley is getting $3.8 million to repair maintenance and storage buildings, Buena Vista County $1.3 million dollars to repair the Linn Grove Dam.

The Lyon County Secondary Roads department will receive nearly $1.2 million for repairs, and Cherokee is getting $260,000. Rock Rapids ($527,625) and Correctionville ($251,250) are getting money for debris removal.

Minden ($138,479), the Honey Creek Drainage District and Sioux City ($145,199) are getting money for public assistance grants.