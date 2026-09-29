Iowa part of settlement with Corteva over loyalty program

Attorney General Brenna Bird says the pesticide company Corteva has agreed to a $35 million settlement in a multistate case.

The Federal Trade Commission and states sued Corteva for conducting a loyalty program that the lawsuit says violated monopoly laws and illegally limited the sale of generic, less expensive competing pesticides. It says that raised the cost to farmers because it stifled competition by keeping less expensive generic alternatives off the shelves and permitted Corteva to maintain high prices on its products.

Iowa will receive approximately $2.4 million from the lawsuit. The lawsuit was also against Syngenta and that case is ongoing, with no trial date scheduled.