Harlem Globetrotters: Rivalry Tour Coming to the Tyson Events Center

Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ have announced that Sioux City will be a key stop on the Harlem Globetrotters: Rivalry Tour, set to play at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA on Saturday, January 9, 2027 at 1 p.m.

This tour is unlike any other in 100 years, with a whole new game, a new lineup of rivals, and all-new challenges that raise the stakes at every stop. Fans won’t just be watching, either – this season puts them in on the action, from the court to the jumbotron. It’s basketball without limits – every possession turned into showtime – bringing the fun, the joy, and the history that only the Globetrotters can deliver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It’s a win-win for you and your friends! Group discounts for 10+ are available by calling 712-279-4819.

Don’t just watch the Rivalry… be part of it! The fun starts the moment doors open, with an all-new, free pre-game tip-off party for every fan. Lucky fans will get pulled onto the court to join in the action, while everyone in the stands gets in on the fun too. For the fans that want even more access, unrivaled Premium Fan Experiences put you closer to the team than ever before:

ULTIMATE FAN PASS (NEW!) – Be among the first fans inside the arena for 30 minutes of first-look, on-court access with the Harlem Globetrotters before doors open to everyone else.

MVP COURT PASS (NEW!) – Get closer to the team than almost any fan ever does – join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court in the moments before the game begins!

VIP BENCH TICKETS – This is your ticket, elevated. Sit on the bench for the entire game, front row to every play. Choose your side: Globetrotters VIP Bench or Rivals VIP Bench.

The Harlem Globetrotters, The Washington Generals, and the new lineup of rivals joining the tour will all debut new game uniforms and fan merchandise, featuring new team colorways and a fresh look built for this new era of the Rivalry. The tour will also unveil the Harlem Globetrotters Rivals Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, a limited edition ‘hybrid’ basketball, half Harlem Globetrotters, half Washington Generals, commemorating 75 years of the rivalry that started it all. Available for purchase at all games.