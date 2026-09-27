Iowa home sales, median price drop in August, 2026

Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows home sales in August fell 10.5% compared to July.

The median sales price for an Iowa home in August was $267,000. That’s higher than a year ago, but down 4.5% from July. There was also a dip in the number of Iowa homes that were put in the market in August, down nearly 9% compared to July. However, the total number of homes up for sale in Iowa reached nearly 9900, well above July’s inventory and 13.5% percent above the number of homes on the market in August of last year.

Nationally, sales of existing homes hit the lowest level since June of 2025, while sales of new homes increased.