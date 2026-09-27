Floyd Valley Foundation Annual Fundraiser and Celebration

Join us for an evening of good friends, good company and one very good cause as we celebrate 60 years of Floyd Valley Healthcare. Friday, November 6th, 2026 at the Le Mars Convention Center.

Enjoy gourmet heavy appetizers, a cash bar, live and silent auctions and a short program featuring a special video. Then stick around for music, dancing and fellowship with Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos. Request your favorite songs, sing along and help support the Foundation through tips made at the piano.

Event Schedule

5:30 p.m. | Doors open and happy hour

6:00 p.m. | Food and fun

7:00 p.m. | Program and auctions

Music, dancing and fellowship to follow

Tickets are $60 per person and availability is limited. Reserve your spot today and join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating six decades of caring for our neighbors.

Proceeds support Floyd Valley Healthcare’s Greatest Need Fund, providing flexible resources that allow us to respond where support matters most. Your generosity helps fund new equipment, renovations and expansions, technology and the continued development of our staff.

We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the past 60 years and look ahead to the next 60.