17 Downtown Restaurants Serve Up 7 Days of $12 Lunches

Downtown Partners Sioux City is pleased to announce the return of Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition, a weeklong celebration designed to encourage more people to enjoy lunch at downtown restaurants.

Beginning Sunday, September 27, and continuing through Saturday, October 3, participating restaurants will offer a special $12 lunch menu choice throughout the week. This year’s Lunch Edition has been extended to a full week, giving diners more time to try the menus.

Diners can win throughout the week:

• Get your $12 lunch back! Diners can scan the QR code at the table and complete a quick, 30-second survey about their meal for a chance to win their lunch expense back. Three winners will be selected each day.

• Give your server some love! Diners can also nominate their server through the survey.

“Restaurant Week: Lunch Edition is about making it easy and fun for people to support local restaurants during the midday hours,” said Raj Chaudhari, Business Liaison for Downtown Partners. “We’re giving diners a chance to win their lunch back while also recognizing the servers who make the downtown dining experience special.”

The event aims to drive more lunchtime traffic to downtown eateries while giving restaurants a simple way to showcase a featured dish and connect with both regulars and new customers.

Participating restaurants (17): Best Day Ever Nutrition, Big Mama’s Coffee & More, Brekky’s, Brightside Café, Daily Downtown Energy & Nutrition, Fuel, Jackson Street Brewing East, Jitters, Marto Brewing Co., Melting Cow BBQ, Perkins, SoHo Kitchen & Bar, SweetWater Café, Table 32, The Diving Elk, Trattoria Fresco and Woodbury’s.

A full list of menus are available at downtownsiouxcity.com or email info@downtownsiouxcity.com.