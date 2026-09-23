Sioux Honey Association breaks ground for expansion in Sioux City

The Sioux Honey Association broke ground Tuesday for their new 440,000 square foot honey production facility that’ll be located near the Sioux City airport.

Sioux Honey spokesperson Aimee Sandman says this facility will carry them into the next chapter of the company. “We’ve been in Sioux City for over 100 years so we’re really proud. This is our first step for another 100 years here in Sioux City,” she says.

She says the whole project will take about two years to complete. “First phase is going to be done in February ’27 and it’s actually behind us here. It’s a corporate office and warehouse that we’re currently renovating,” Sandman says. Phase two is construction of the new processing facility and warehouse, which should open in 2028. “This processing facility will double the square footage of what we currently have. More warehousing space, more processing lines. So we’re going to go from four processing lines up to six processing lines,” Sandman says. “We’re going to have equipment that we can do specialty items with to elevate our brand even more.”

They will close their Anaheim, California office and move those employees to Sioux City as part of the expansion. The Sioux Honey Association expects to add around 39 news jobs once the expansion is completed.