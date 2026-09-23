Get tickets today to attend ”An Evening of Indigenous Culture!”

Join the Winnebago Health Foundation for “An Evening of Indigenous Culture” on Friday, October 30th from 6:00-10:00 pm at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City, IA 51108. This cultural experience will feature traditional dining, entertainment, & auction items. Together, we will raise funds for “Food is Medicine,” a critical component of WCHS’s Master Facilities Plan. It is a night filled with delicious Native food and drink; a silent auction of native-focused arts, crafts, and services; and a captivating dance performance by Many Moccasins Dance Troupe.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships now available! Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and history of the Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) people and the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.