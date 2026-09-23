City Named Finalist for Freedom Award

The City of Sioux Center has been selected a national finalist for the Secretary of War Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for support of employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

The award recognizes employers for going beyond workplace requirements to encourage a culture of support through many kinds of policies and programs, support networks, family outreach, and other investments in the well-being of their Guard and Reserve members. The City was selected as one of 40 finalists out of 1,288 employers nominated across the U.S.

“The enduring support these employers provide for our National Guardsmen, our Reservists, and their families, many of whom are in harm’s way, is a critical component of our All-Volunteer force,” Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata said in a statement.

“This recognition is especially meaningful as it reflects our commitment to supporting our employees who serve in the National Guard, carrying out our core values of Integrity, Count on Us, Positive Attitude, and Teamwork,” City Manager Scott Wynja said. “We’re proud to keep standing alongside with those who selflessly serve our country.”

The City was nominated by HR and Safety Manager Josh Mork, who is a 1st Sergeant in the 114th Fighter Wing in the South Dakota Air National Guard. Mork has served over 19 years with the Air National Guard and previously served 6 years with the Army National Guard. During his 7 years working for the City of Sioux Center, he deployed with the Guard to Japan in 2024 and had eight temporary duties in various locations. Two other Guard members work at the City: Izaak Hoey, who has served 10 years in the Army National Guard, recently returned from a one-year deployment to Syria, and Tyler Kanaly, who has served 13 years with the Army National Guard, and recently deployed to Iraq in 2025-26.

“The City of Sioux Center’s wholehearted support toward military members allows us to serve our country with confidence and peace of mind,” Mork said. Their commitment to recognizing our service and creating a supportive workplace means more than words can express.”