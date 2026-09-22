Six businesses awarded Iowa tax incentives to create 346 jobs

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is giving six companies more than $246 million dollars in tax incentives for the creation of a total of 346 jobs.

IEDA spokesperson Kanan Kappleman says the Woodbine Manufacturing Company is getting incentives to expand. “The family-owned Woodbine Manufacturing Company designs and produces hydraulic lift gates and cargo handling equipment for commercial vehicles under the Tommy Gate and Anteo brands.,” she says.

The company that was founded 1965 plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Harrison County to increase production capacity and add new products. “The $58 million capital investment is expected to create 20 jobs, and the board awarded the company slightly over two million dollars in tax credits,” she says.

Infiltrator Water Technologies in Davenport makes what it calls environmentally friendly septic tanks. “Sales of its easy flow product line have expanded westward and the company plans to expand manufacturing operations into an existing facility in Davenport with new production equipment and office space,” Kappleman says. The expansion includes more workers. “This $7.36 million capital investment is expected to create 26 jobs, and the board awarded the company slightly over 134 thosuand dollars in tax credits,” she says.

Summit Products located in Altoona is planning to expand their manufacturing operations. “The company manufactures metal fabricated products for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket, which includes UTV accessories, truck toppers, recreational vehicle components,”Kappleman says. The project is expected to create 21 jobs and the state awarded them 193-thousand dollars in tax credits.

Accumold plans to expand its facility in Ankeny where they make precision micro injection molded components for medical devices, electronics and fiber optics companies. “The 33.25 million dollar capital investment is expected to create 150 jobs, and the board awarded the company slightly over one million dollars in tax credits,” Kappleman says.

Amcor Flexibles North America is upgrading its production of flexible packaging in Centerville. “The company plans to add new machinery and equipment to increase production capacity for advanced multi-layer packaging films. The $44.55 million capital investment is expected to create 24 jobs, and the board awarded two million in tax credits,” she says.

Atlanta-based Pratt Industries plans to build its first Iowa manufacturing facility in Bondurant to produce corrugated packaging and other corrugated products. The project is expected to create 105 jobs, and the IEDA board awarded them $1.8 million in tax credits. The awards to these companies all come under the Business Incentives for Growth program.