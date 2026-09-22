Flo Rida at the Tyson Events Center

Get ready for one unforgettable night as global superstar Flo Rida and multi-platinum country hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny team up for the Whistle & Whiskey Tour, with Jay Webb at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA on February 4, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Headlining the night is Flo Rida, one of the most recognizable hitmakers and live performers of his generation. Since exploding onto the scene with the 7x Platinum “Low” featuring T-Pain, which spent 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Flo Rida has delivered hit after hit, including “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle” and “My House.” With well over 100 million singles sold worldwide, his catalog has become the soundtrack to parties around the world.

Bringing the country side of the party is Mitchell Tenpenny, the multi-platinum singer, songwriter and performer who has amassed more than 2.6 billion global streams. His breakout No. 1 “Drunk Me” is certified 4x Platinum, and his hit-filled catalog includes additional No. 1 singles “Truth About You” and “At The End Of A Bar” with Chris Young. After touring with country heavyweights including Jason Aldean, Luke 1 Combs and Jordan Davis and building his own successful headline tours, Tenpenny brings his powerhouse live show to Whistle & Whiskey.

Getting the night started is Jay Webb, opening every show and setting the tone for a night where country, pop and hip-hop all share the same stage.

Whistle & Whiskey isn’t about choosing between country and hip-hop — it’s about bringing everybody together for a party. Fans can expect a night packed with recognizable songs, sing-along moments and high-energy performances from the first song through the final encore.