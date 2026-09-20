Sioux County supervisors to hold hearing on rules for data centers

The Sioux County Planning and Zoning commission has recommended approval of proposed data center rules and the Board of Supervisors is expected to hold the first hearing on them September 29th.

County Zoning Director Shane Walter says the proposal sets some very rigid standards. He says they’ve never held a business to this high a threshold. Walter says independent studies are required to examine water use, electricity demand, and noise. “Those studies would have to done, submitted and approved by the board of supervisors before they could be issued a certificate of occupancy,” he says. Walter says the rules would require closed-loop cooling and prohibit well water for cooling. Developers would also fund first responder training and equipment, along with negotiated contributions for community betterment and infrastructure.

Residents can comment during the board’s review or contact their supervisors. “We just asked that folks consider it carefully and fairly, and participate in the process,” Walter says. The supervisors would hold the final two readings on the rules on October 13th and October 27th. If adopted, the rules would take effect upon publication, and Walter says the county would move to end its moratorium. Individual data center projects would still need separate approval.