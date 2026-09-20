Blue Mass to honor first responders

Bishop John E. Keehner and the Sioux City Cathedral Parish are hosting a Blue Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, 1000 Douglas Street. The Mass includes a procession of uniformed first responders from the area.

This will be the second Blue Mass that Bishop Keehner will celebrate in the diocese.

“I am honored to be able to recognize our first responders for their selfless service to their communities and their neighbors,” Bishop Keehner said. “It is such a beautiful tradition in the church and I encourage the faithful to join us for Mass if they are able or pray for their community’s first responders at home on the eve of the feast day of the archangels.”

The official feast day of the three archangels – St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael – is designated as Sept. 29 by the Catholic Church but this year the Mass will be celebrated on the eve of the archangels’ designated day.

Historically, the church marked Sept. 29 as the feast of St. Michael, who is the patron saint of first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, military personnel and others.

St. Gabriel is the patron saint of communications workers, broadcasters, postal workers and messengers. St. Raphael is the patron saint of travelers, the blind, the sick and medical workers.

The tradition of celebrating a Blue Mass has origins dating to 1934 “when police officers gathered to pray for their fallen comrades and seek God’s blessing for their own safety,” according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. “The name ‘Blue Mass’ comes from the traditional color of many officers’ uniforms.”

Area first responders and those working in the emergency response fields (including law enforcement, fire, EMTs and others) and their families are encouraged to attend this Mass at the Cathedral.

Father David Esquiliano, pastor of the Cathedral Parish, said he is hopeful that first responders will feel welcome at the Mass, whether they are of the Catholic faith or not.

“We wish to emphasize that the Blue Mass warmly embraces individuals of all faiths, extending its invitation to Catholics and non-Catholics alike. It symbolizes our community’s unity, respect and heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service,” he said.

First responders and their families are invited to attend a dinner in the parish hall after the Mass, as guests of the Cathedral Parish. All first responders, on or off-duty, can pick up to-go meals from 6 to 7 p.m. behind the Cathedral. No RSVPs are needed to attend or pick up a meal.

The public is welcome to attend the Mass.