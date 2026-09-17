University of Iowa researchers offering water testing for arsenic in 6 counties

A research project at the University of Iowa is offering private well owners in six counties free arsenic testing kits to see if there is a need to offer the kits in all 99 counties.

UI professor David Cwiertny helps lead the Iowa Integrated Network for Science, Information and Geospatial Health Tracking, or INSIGHT, which is making the kits available to private well owners in Mitchell, Floyd, Cedar, Jones, Benton and Plymouth counties. “What we’re trying to do is use the state testing data that’s publicly available, and use that to guide where we should be filling some data gaps. Like if there’s a the need for more testing, that is a resource we can provide through INSIGHT.

He says they chose these six counties because there is limited data on arsenic levels in their private wells. “We want to offer that testing so vulnerable Iowans get that information, make decisions best for them. And if we can keep up with the demand and meet the need. We’ll happily extend this into other counties,” he says. Arsenic is naturally occurring, but even small amounts have been linked to health risks like cancer. Residents of the six counties can request a free arsenic test kit at the INSIGHT website.