AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act clears US House, both of Iowa’s senators support it

The auto industry would be required by federal rules to install A-M radios in new vehicles under a bill that’s cleared the U.S.

Supporters say AM radio provides an essential, free service and an important lifeline for broadcasting emergency information when cell phones and the internet aren’t working. If the bill becomes law, AM radio would be classified as standard equipment in a vehicle and automakers would not be allowed to charge extra for it.

A similar bill stalled in congress three years ago after industry giants like Ford, GM and Toyota complainted about the cost of installing AM receivers and argued the motors of electric vehicles interfere with AM signals. The president of the National Association of Broadcasters says AM radio provides listeners “with trusted news” and “a vital connection to their communities.” According to the most recent data from Nielsen Media Research, over 90% of U.S. adults listen to the radio every month and 74% of people who commute listen to the radio while they’re driving.

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act passed the US House last night by a voice vote. All four Iowans in the House were co-sponsors. The bill has been eligible for debate in the Senate since last year. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are among its co-sponsors in the senate.