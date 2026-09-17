80+ Vehicles Roll Inside Southern Hills Mall for First-Ever Indoor ”Show & Shine”

More than 80 classic cars, race cars, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles will be on display inside Southern Hills Mall on Saturday, October 17, marking the inaugural indoor “Show & Shine” event.

This family-friendly event will feature trophies and awards, music, vendors, face painting, community organizations, and one of the largest inflatables in the area, provided by the 185th.

Proceeds from the event will support a local cause, adding a community-giving aspect to a day designed to unite car enthusiasts, families, and the Siouxland community.

“We’re proud that Southern Hills Mall serves as a gathering place for our community,” said Lillyan Rodriguez, who leads community initiatives and specialty leasing at the mall. “Our year-round events bring people together, and Show & Shine offers a fun, unexpected way to welcome the Siouxland community into the mall.”

Southern Hills Mall hosts a variety of community events and partnerships throughout the year, continuing its role as a space for local organizations, families, and neighbors to connect.

MIDWEST CAR SHOW “SHOW & SHINE”

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Southern Hills Mall | Sioux City, Iowa

Inside the Mall