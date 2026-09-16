Crittenton Center will host its annual regional summit, “Take a Walk in My Shoes,” on Thursday, September 24, at Briar Cliff University’s St. Francis Center from 8:30am-3:00pm. The event will bring together community members, professionals and youth-serving partners for an immersive look at the experiences of young people navigating child welfare, homelessness and other complex systems.

A central feature of the summit will be a Youth Experiential Learning Lab (YExLS), an interactive child welfare simulation that gives participants the opportunity to experience the systems and challenges youth may encounter firsthand. The experience will be followed by discussion and reflection focused on how communities and organizations can better respond to the needs of young people. The event will also feature Alex Briscoe, a public health leader whose work focuses on improving systems and outcomes for children, youth and families.

As part of the summit, Crittenton Center will officially launch its Mobile Mansion, a key component of its Basic Center Program designed to reach youth who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The mobile outreach vehicle allows Crittenton staff to meet youth where they are, build relationships and connect them with basic needs, crisis support, shelter and pathways toward safe and stable housing. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the Mobile Mansion and learn more about its role in Crittenton Center’s street outreach efforts.

“When we ask people to walk in a young person’s shoes, we’re asking them to look beyond the systems we work in and consider what those systems actually feel like to the young people we serve,” said Kim Scorza, CEO of Crittenton Center. “This summit is an opportunity to build understanding, challenge the way we think about our work and come together around better ways to support children, youth and families.”

The event is open to all interested community members and professionals. Registration and event details can be found HERE. For more information about YExLS, visit YExLS.com