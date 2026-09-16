The Missouri River Outdoor Expo is the largest outdoor expo in the Midwest. Join us at Ponca State Park for two days of family-friendly outdoor activities, including wildlife encounters, fishing, kayaking, archery, camping skills, local entertainment, cooking demonstrations, contests, food and local goods vendors, craftsmanship demonstrations and much more!

21st Annual Outdoor Expo

Join us for the 21st annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo at scenic Ponca State Park on September 19-20, 2026! Please note that camping and lodging at the park will be closed to the public from Sept. 14-25 to accommodate park staff and volunteers.

Activities

With more than 100 free activities, there is something for everyone to touch, see and do.