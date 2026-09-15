LaunchPAD’s Captains and Crowns Annual Fundraiser

Join LaunchPAD on Saturday October 3rd from 7:00-10:00pm at the Sioux City Distilling Co. for our annual adults only fundraiser! Help us celebrate 10 years in the community with live music, heavy hor d’oeuvres by Aggies, specialty cocktails from Austin, fun games, chances to win, silent auction items and a blind bid. Every ticket purchased goes right back into the museum to provide educational opportunities to more children.