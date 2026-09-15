2026 BUSINESS TOURS

Want to get a closer look at some of the businesses and organizations making an impact in our community?

Join Unity in Action for the 2026 Business Tours on Tuesday, September 15th!

Participants will travel together on a 16-passenger bus and visit four local businesses:

8:45 AM – Meet at Unity in Action Offices

9:00 AM – Depart for the first stop

Tour Schedule:

• 9:00 AM – Pa Que Mi Pana

• 9:30 AM – Vaquero Exchange

• 10:00 AM – K & K Nail Spa

• 10:30 AM – The Nest

• Following the final stop, participants will return to the Unity in Action offices.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about local businesses, connect with fellow community members, and experience the businesses that help make Siouxland a great place to live and work.

Space is limited, so be sure to register!

Register here:

https://forms.gle/T9FVHdrb5PXEQuH76