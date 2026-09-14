Lifelong Learning Anniversary Celebration Fair

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of learning, friendship, and community at the Lifelong Learning 30th Anniversary Celebration Fair! This special event brings together instructors, volunteers, members, and friends for an afternoon of fun, conversation, and discovery. Meet many of the instructors who have shared their talents and passions through the years, learn about upcoming classes, and register for new learning opportunities. Enjoy live music, refreshments, and hands-on activities inspired by some of our most popular courses and programs. Try your hand at card games, cornhole, cribbage, crafts, and other interactive activities that reflect the diverse interests of our Lifelong Learning community.

Tuesday Sep 15, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CDT

Rocklin Conference Center

4647 Stone Ave,

Sioux City, IA 51106

Whether you are a longtime member or curious about joining, this celebration is a wonderful opportunity to connect with others, explore new interests, and honor three decades of learning together.

Come celebrate our past, enjoy the present, and help us launch the next chapter of Lifelong Learning!