Osuna Named A.A. Rookie Of The Year

The American Association of Professional Baseball announced that the league has named Sioux City first baseman Alberto Osuna the league’s Rookie Position Player of The Year.

Alberto Osuna slashed a line of .316/.410/.559 while leading the Explorers in home runs with 21, and his 80 RBI placed him second on the team.

He had 26 doubles for 47 total extra-base hits to lead Sioux City in 2026. Osuna tied for seventh in the circuit with 80 RBI, and his 21 long balls tied him for ninth in the American Association.

Osuna became the first Explorer to hit 20 or more home runs since Jose Sermo hit 29 in 2021, and his 21 home runs place him fourth all-time in club history in a single season.

The native of South Carolina finished with the fourth highest single season RBI total for Sioux City and joined teammate Braulio Vasquez (82 RBI) to be the fourth and fifth players to drive in over 80 runs in a single season in team history. Osuna finished the season with 116 hits—third on the team.

The South Carolina native arrived in Sioux City after spending his true-rookie season playing in 53 games at Staten Island in the Atlantic League in 2025.

Osuna is the second rookie of the year award for the X’s as members of the American Association and the first position player to earn the award. Right-handed Pitcher Justin Vernia was selected as the Rookie of the Year by the league in 2018.

Tim Tushla photo