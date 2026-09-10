Knowles Named American Association Batter Of The Week

The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers outfielder D’Shawn Knowles the Carbliss Batter of the Week for the week ending September 7.

Knowles went 13-for-28 (.464) in seven games, blasting three home runs and driving in 13. The switch hitter proved key in the Explorers’ end-of-season winning road trip against playoff-bound Kansas City and Lake Country.

He scored 13 runs with a double and a triple while adding four stolen bases during the week.

Knowles began the week going 3-for-4 in the X’s 6-5 win over Kansas City on September 1. The next night he went 4-for-4 with three RBI, including two home runs as the Explorers claimed the series from the Monarchs.

In game one of a four-game series at Lake Country, Knowles went 3-for-4 with six RBI in the X’s 12-11 loss to the DockHounds.

He followed up the Friday night contest by picking up a hit in each of the next two games and scoring a run in each game as well as having a two-stolen-base game on Saturday September 5.

Knowles then went 4-for-5 in the season curtain closer on Labor Day with three RBI and four runs.

He finished the 2026 season slashing a line of .325/.413/.509 with seven home runs and 45 RBI in 64 games.

Knowles swiped 33 bags this season, and he is seventh all-time in Explorers history with 91 career stolen bases.

Tim Tushla photo