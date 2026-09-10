Explores End Regular Season With 20 Run Outburst

Sioux City (49–51) closed the 2026 season with its most explosive offensive performance of the year, launching a season‑best seven home runs and scoring a season‑high 20 runs in a 20–9 victory over Lake Country (56–44) on Monday afternoon.

Lake Country struck first in the opening inning when Anthony Garcia doubled to right to score Dom Johnson for a 1–0 lead.

Sioux City answered emphatically in the third. D’Shawn Knowles singled home Jackson Van De Brake to tie the game, and Osuna followed with a three‑run homer to center to give the Explorers a 4–1 lead. Rodriguez then went back‑to‑back with a solo shot, making it 5–1.

In the fourth, Henry George tripled to right to stretch the lead to 7–1. Knowles grounded out to bring home George, and Rodriguez added his second homer of the day for his fifth in four games to make it 9–1.

Lake Country added a run in the bottom half on Brett Roberts’ sacrifice fly, but Sioux City continued to pour it on in the fifth. George drove in Austin Davis, Knowles singled home Denton, and Osuna crushed his second three-run homer of the game, becoming the fifth player in Explorers history to reach 20 or more home runs in a season and making it 14–2.

The DockHounds responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half on Dylan LaRue’s single, but Sioux City’s power barrage continued. In the sixth, Zane Denton launched a two‑run homer, his first since June 28, pushing the lead to 16–4.

Lake Country scored four in the bottom half, highlighted by Garcia’s two‑run homer, trimming the deficit to 16–8.

Sioux City answered again in the seventh when J.D. Rogers delivered his first professional home run to make it 18–8. Lake Country added one in the bottom half on Jake Allgeyer’s RBI single.

Osuna capped the season in the ninth with his third home run of the game, a towering drive to left that pushed the score to 20–9 and completed an eight‑RBI afternoon.

-The X’s stole two bases to run their season total to 286.

-The X’s scored 47 runs in the four-game series

-Sioux City haD 21 home runs over their last seven games on the road trip.

-Alberto Osuna became the first Explorer to hit 20 or more home runs since Jose Sermo hit 29 in 2021.

-Hunter Poe went 4-0 in four starts for the X’s.

-Seven home runs sets a season high.