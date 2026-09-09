Harvest Festival Brings History to Life Sept. 18-19

All are invited to the annual celebration of local history and a pioneering way of life at the 2026 Harvest Festival, Sept. 18-19 at Heritage Village in Sioux Center. The free festival is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days.

Heritage Village in Sioux Center brings history to life with preserved and recreated buildings and artifacts representing three centuries of life in this area. At the Harvest Festival, visitors will experience history with living displays including life in a farmhouse and a town house, lessons in a school house, farm activities like threshing and butter churning, a large collection of vintage tractors, and business activities like a blacksmith and working sawmill. Live music on Saturday will be another addition for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s always great to see the village come to life during the Harvest Festival. This event is fun for all ages. We welcome everyone to come out and enjoy the many activities.” said Monty Prins, Heritage Board Chair.

The Harvest Festival begins Friday, Sept. 18, with more than 700 students coming to tour the village, and continues on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with engaging activities for all ages each day.

“A huge thanks to the many volunteers for their work to prepare Heritage Village and for those willing help at the Harvest Festival. They have put in more hours than I can count and we appreciate each one of them.” Prins said.

Heritage Village is located at Tower Fields, 701 2nd Ave. SW, Sioux Center.