Video Shares George Foreman Family’s Journey to Sioux City

The City of Sioux City, in coordination with the family of George Foreman, has released a new video that documents the family’s meaningful search for their father’s final resting place in Logan Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

George Foreman, the legendary boxer and two-time heavyweight champion, passed away on March 21, 2025, in Houston at the age of 76. A native of Texas, he was laid to rest on April 17, 2025, in Logan Park Cemetery.

Foreman had often spoken about the peace he felt when visiting northwest Iowa in the 1980’s. His family shared that when they arrived at Logan Park Cemetery in 2025, overlooking the Loess Hills and near Stone State Park, “it looked exactly like he described.”

The family returned to Sioux City on April 16, 2026 to thank the people of Sioux City who supported the family’s wishes and to celebrate Foreman’s life, legacy, and remarkable journey—from Olympic gold medalist to world champion, minister, entrepreneur, and beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

The video features interviews with several of Foreman’s children as they reflect on their father’s wishes to be buried in Iowa. Their experience highlights the natural beauty of the Loess Hills – a rugged, wind-shaped landscape that formed deep deposits of silt left behind after the last ice age, and the welcoming people of Sioux City who supported their journey.

Produced by local videographer Jeff Gordon, the video can be viewed online at:

• City of Sioux City website

• Sioux City Public Museum website

• Explore Siouxland website