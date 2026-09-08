September is Library Card Sign Up Month!

If you don’t already have a Sioux City Public Library Card, what are you waiting for? Get your Library Card today to access the vast array of resources available at the Library. Library Cards are FREE for Sioux City residents. Some of our patrons’ favorite Sioux City Public Library Card benefits include:

• Books and Movies – The Sioux City Public Library has thousands of books and movies available for checkout TODAY! Or choose to browse the Library catalog online at catalog.siouxcitylibrary.org and place items on hold for pickup at a Library location of your choice.

• Library of Things – This collection offers items patrons can check out for entertainment, health, and safety. Check out the full collection at siouxcitylibrary.org/library-of-things.

• 3 to Go – Can’t decide what to read or need recommendations for a hard-to-please child? Submit a form online at siouxcitylibrary.org/3togo to get a personalized 3-book bundle!

• eResources – Utilize the Library from the comfort of home on your smart device! Enjoy eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, graphic novels, and read-along books for kids on Libby. Stream or download songs on Freegal. Stream movies, shows, and kids’ programs with Kanopy.

• Book Club in a Bag – Looking to lead your own book club? Is your group having trouble picking a book? Check out a Book Club in a Bag kit! Browse the collection in the Library’s online catalog or view kits at the Morningside Branch Library or on the upper floor of the Aalfs Downtown Library.

• Study Spaces and Meeting Rooms – Study rooms are available at the Aalfs Downtown Library and Morningside Branch Library on a first-come, first-served basis. For info on meeting spaces visit siouxcitylibrary.org/meeting-rooms.

• Computers, Wi-Fi, Mobile Printing, and Hotspots – The Aalfs Downtown Library and Morningside Branch Library offer computers, Wi-Fi, and mobile printing. More info on mobile printing can be found at siouxcitylibrary.org/printing. The Library also offers internet hotspots for checkout. For hotspot info please call the Library at 712-255-2933.

• Library Events! Each month visitors can enjoy weekly storytimes, baby storytimes, and much more! There are Library events for everyone. Always free and open to the public. Check out these special events this month:

o Baby Storytime! 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Saturdays each month at 9:30am at the Aalfs Downtown Library. A special 20-minute introduction to literacy for babies 0-12 months and their families.

o StoryMoves Active Storytime! Thursdays, September 17 & 24, 11:30am at the Aalfs Downtown Library. Led by students from Briar Cliff’s Exercise and Health Sciences program, each session blends storytime with simple movement activities and games.

o Library Card Sign-Up Month Trivia! Wednesday, September 23 from 6:30-8:30pm at Buffalo Alice – join the Library for Trivia Night! Food and beverages may be purchased from Buffalo Alice. Library card holders can enter a special door prize drawing during this event!

• Save $$$ – Last year, Library patrons saved over 3 million dollars by borrowing physical Library materials vs. buying them. This figure does not include resources available on Libby, Kanopy, Freegal, databases, computer equipment, or facilities. Dollar for dollar, Sioux City Public Library invests its budget back into our community.

The Library has something for everyone. The best way to find out what the Library has for YOU is to sign up for a Library Card! Getting a library card is quick and easy! Stop into any Sioux City Library location to get your Library Card and start enjoying all these amazing resources and MORE!