Briar Cliff University Homecoming 2026 Sponsorships

Homecoming at Briar Cliff University is about more than a weekend of events. It is an opportunity to bring together alumni, students, families, friends, and the Siouxland community to celebrate the people, traditions, and experiences that make The Cliff special.

As we prepare for Homecoming 2026, local businesses and organizations are invited to be part of the celebration through a Homecoming sponsorship. With opportunities beginning at just $250, sponsorships offer a great way to support Briar Cliff while putting your business in front of the Charger community.

The Blue Level ($250) provides recognition through a social media mention. The Gold Level ($500) adds your business logo to the back of the official Homecoming T-shirt along with two complimentary tickets to the BCU Homecoming football game.

For businesses looking for even greater visibility, the Bolt Level ($1,000) includes social media recognition, a logo on the Homecoming T-shirt, two complimentary football tickets, recognition in Homecoming email promotions, verbal recognition during the football game, and placement on the sponsor banner at the Tailgate and Hoedown on the Cliff. Bolt will even make a visit to your business for a photo to be shared on social media leading up to Homecoming.

Whether you are a longtime supporter of Briar Cliff or a business looking for a new way to connect with the Charger community, your sponsorship helps us create a Homecoming experience that welcomes Chargers back to The Cliff and celebrates the university we are proud to call home.

Interested in becoming a Homecoming sponsor? We’d love to have your business or organization join us in making Homecoming 2026 a memorable celebration for the entire Charger community.

To learn more or reserve your sponsorship, contact Anthony Rossi at Anthony.Rossi@briarcliff.edu or 712-279-1604.