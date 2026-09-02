Iowa manufacturer acquires Minnesota company that makes custom fire equipment

A northern Iowa company that manufactures heavy duty truck-mounted equipment has acquired a Minnesota firm that makes equipment for fire trucks.

Stellar Industries was founded in Garner 36 years ago. It’s the first U.S. manufacturer to design and produce a hydraulic hooklift that’s mounted on a truck chassis to hoist large containers, like dumpsters. Stellar has acquired over half a dozen companies since its founding. The latest is Midwest Fire in Luverne, Minnesota. The company has been making custom equipment for fire trucks since 1987. The products will still carry the Midwest Fire brand and will be made at the plant in southwest Minnesota.

Stellar employs 800 people according to the company’s website and has been employee owned since 2023. Stellar operates facilities in Garner and Kanawa in Iowa, as well as in Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and, with this acquision, the plant in Luverne, Minnesota, too. It has a warehouse and parts distribution center in Mason City.