Fall 2026 Re-Event

On Saturday, September 26, 2026, the City of Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event. This event will be held at the Citizen’s Convenience Center located at 5800 28th Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This recycling event collects materials that can be recycled, reused, and refurbished. By not putting your recyclable waste into the trash, natural resources and energy are conserved, valuable and potentially harmful materials are recovered, and landfill space is saved.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

1. Electronics and appliances (fee varies) – price list on Re-Event webpage

2. Batteries accepted ($1.00 each larger batteries, i.e. car, cell phone, electronic, power tool, l-ion)

3. Light bulbs ($1.00 each)

4. Tires (without the rim is $6.00, with a rim is $11.00)

5. Mattresses ($10.00 for Twin/Full, $15.00 for Queen/King)

Visit the Re-Event webpage for more information.

No Styrofoam will be accepted at the event. Please call LiteForm in South Sioux City at 402-241-4402 for Styrofoam recycling.

The money collected will assist in covering the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal. Please contact the Environmental Services Division at 712-279-6222 with questions.

No credit cards will be accepted. Cash or checks only. Checks to be made out to the City of Sioux City.

HAVE AN APPLIANCE THAT ISN’T ACCEPTED AT THE RE-EVENT?

Items that are NOT accepted at the Re-Event can be disposed of through the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) for a small fee are listed below. Contact the CCC at 712-255-8345 with any questions.