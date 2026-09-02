Explore Spain with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce – Informational Meeting

Join us on Thursday, September 3 at 6:00 PM at the Siouxland Chamber (101 Pierce St.) or via Zoom for an informational meeting to learn more about our trip to Spain. Please register for the meeting and a Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.

This fully escorted trip is available to Chamber members and non-members. The highlights of the trip include Granada, Alhambra Palace, Generalife, Mijas, Seville, Plaza de Espana, Maria Luisa Park, Seville Cathedral, La Giralda, Cordoba, Gibraltar, and Ronda. The trip departs from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield (OMA) on Tuesday, October 19, 2027 and returns Wednesday, October 27, 2027.

More about the trip:

Spain’s Costa del Sol stretches along just over 90 miles of the Malaga province and is one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations. The Costa del Sol is known for its beautiful landscapes, delicious food, and the warmth of its people. Here you will also discover a rich cultural heritage, fabulous beaches, coastal sites, and charming villages. On your tour you will travel to the nearby towns of Seville and Ronda to take in such sights as the Alcazar Palace and Plaza de Toros, the oldest bull ring in Spain. Your tour includes the #1 attraction in all of Spain, Granada and the Alhambra Palace. Visiting the Costa del Sol would not be complete without a tour to Gibraltar to view the infamous Rock of Gibraltar.

Trip Inclusions: Roundtrip international airfare from Omaha Airline fuel surcharges taxes and fees (optional tours are additional) 7 nights first class hotel (one hotel) 13 meals (7B, 2L, 4D) Sightseeing per itinerary Admissions per itinerary Professional tour manager Baggage handling Hotel transfers



Travel fare does not include: ​Travel between your home city and Eppley Airfield in Omaha Passport Insurance Items of personal nature such as laundry, room service, phone bills, excess baggage charges, optional tours, and personal shopping

