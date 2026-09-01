Hy-Vee Raises More Than $295,000 to Feed Families Across Midwest

Hy-Vee is helping food banks and pantries feed families across the Midwest by donating more than $295,000 through its recent Back-to-School Community Food Drive.

Hy-Vee’s Back-to-School Community Food Drive comes as hunger reaches critical levels, with approximately 1 in 5 children across the nation facing food insecurity. To ensure assistance reaches those who need it most, each Hy-Vee store selected a local food pantry or food bank to benefit from the drive, which ran Aug. 15-23.

Hy-Vee customers contributed to the Back-to-School Community Food Drive by rounding up their purchases at the checkout, purchasing food bags for $5 or $10, donating online, and dropping off food items at stores. The $295,935.47 total monetary donation also includes a $100,000 contribution from Hy-Vee.

“No child should have to start the school year wondering where their next meal is coming from,” said Jeremy Gosch, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “That’s why our stores quickly stepped up to support local food pantries which remain in need of food and funds. The results of our campaign have been great to see, thanks to the efforts made by our employees, customers and partners who continue to help reduce hunger in our communities.”

The Back-to-School Community Food Drive reflects Hy-Vee’s ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the communities it serves, ensuring that families have the resources they need as students head back to the classroom.