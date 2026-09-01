Home Siouxland Business News 2026 Speed Networking Lunch

2026 Speed Networking Lunch

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Join fellow Chamber members for an exciting Speed Networking Luncheon on Thursday, September 3, 2026, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn Conference Center.

Members are encouraged to bring a friend for $10 to experience the best networking event in Siouxland!

This fast-paced event is designed to help you make valuable business connections, promote your services, and build relationships within our Chamber community.

✅ Meet dozens of local professionals
✅ Share your business story
✅ Exchange business cards and referrals
✅ Enjoy lunch while networking

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