2026 Speed Networking Lunch

Join fellow Chamber members for an exciting Speed Networking Luncheon on Thursday, September 3, 2026, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Inn Conference Center.

Members are encouraged to bring a friend for $10 to experience the best networking event in Siouxland!

This fast-paced event is designed to help you make valuable business connections, promote your services, and build relationships within our Chamber community.

Meet dozens of local professionals

Share your business story

Exchange business cards and referrals

Enjoy lunch while networking