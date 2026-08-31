Labor Day 2026 vacations will cost Iowans more than a year ago

The last holiday weekend of summer is just ahead and many Iowans are making plans to vacate the state for short Labor Day getaways.

Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA-Iowa, says the cost of vacationing has risen in recent months, but it isn’t keeping many Iowans from hitting the road, or the runway.

“The AAA booking data is showing some strong demand for destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe as popular choices for travelers,” Ortner says, “even as we see higher fuel costs, airfare costs, and hotel costs this time of year.”

For Iowa motorists, gasoline prices are way up, as the statewide average is around four dollars a gallon, or more than a dollar higher than during Labor Day weekend last year. Ortner says other key costs of travel are up, too.

“People are seeing flights up about 2% more expensive compared to last year’s Labor Day, with the average price around $750 for a round trip flight,” Ortner says. “Hotels, a little more expensive compared to last year, about 8% or 9%, but rental cars are cheaper over the Labor Day weekend compared to last year.”

The motor club says the top domestic destinations for the upcoming holiday include Seattle and Orlando, while it’s Rome and London for those flying overseas. Ortner says there’s also strong demand for Alaska cruises and national park vacations.