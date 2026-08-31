The Sioux City Art Center’s ArtSplash is back again, two weeks AFTER Labor Day weekend!
ArtSplash 2026 is presented by empirical foods
Children’s Art Activities are FREE again thanks to Great Southern Bank
Walk, shop, create, and sip a delicious beverage thanks to Jackson Street Brewing
and MORE!
Come party with us on Saturday night! Children’s activities end at 4pm but the artist booths will still be open! As the sun sets, each artist booth will be lit as Lemon Fresh Day takes the stage 6-8pm!
September 19th 10am-8pm
September 20th 10am-4pm