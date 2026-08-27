We Give Blood blood drive

Every season college football fans give their all for their team. Fans follow multiple media platforms for any sort of updates. They proudly wear team colors around town, work and even home. They will even travel for hours, across multiple time zones, to attend games. If for some reason they can’t be there in person, the game is appointment TV. And when a new generation comes along, college football fans continue to pass their traditions along to keep it in their blood.

Now it’s time for college football fans to give back. This college football season, from August 26 through December 4, when you give blood with LifeServe you can give points to your favorite Big 10 football team and help them win a grand prize of $1,000,000 through the Abbott and Big 10 Blood Drive competition. Plus, all donors will receive a free Big 10 team shirt from Abbott.

Show your support for your team and your community blood supply by scheduling your life saving blood donation appointment today!