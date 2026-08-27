New Encampment Reporting Portal

The Homeless Assistance Response Team (HART) continues to work diligently to identify, address, and safely remove homeless encampments throughout Sioux City. These efforts are important because encampments can pose health, safety, and environmental concerns for both the individuals living in them and the surrounding community. Your help plays a critical role in ensuring that these situations are identified early and handled appropriately.

If you see a homeless encampment, please visit sioux-city.org, select “I WANT TO,” and click on “Encampment” under “Report.” You can also go directly to sioux-city.org/encampment. Provide as much information as possible and click “Submit.” Each report is sent directly to the City’s response team, which addresses encampments as they are received. Please be aware that encampments located on private property may take additional time to resolve. The City must follow legal notification and access procedures before entering private land, which can extend the timeline for removal.

This reporting portal is for homeless encampments only. If you have concerns related to trash or debris on private property, please contact the City of Sioux City Inspections Division at 712-224-5216.