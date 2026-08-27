Gameday Dakota Dunes hires Brandon Hofland

We’re excited to announce that Brandon Hofland has joined Gameday Men’s Health Dakota Dunes as our newest provider!

Brandon isn’t new to men’s health. He brings several years of experience in the industry and a passion for helping men feel stronger, healthier, more confident, and more like themselves again. His experience and approach to patient care make him an outstanding addition to our team — and we’re thrilled to have him at Gameday.

As Gameday Dakota Dunes continues to grow, we’re committed to building a team of experienced professionals who understand men’s health and genuinely care about getting results for their patients. Adding Brandon to our team is another big step in that direction.

We’re excited for our patients and the Siouxland community to get to know him.