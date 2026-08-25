Steve Angrisano to Perform September 3 at Nativity Church

You don’t have to travel across the state – or across the country – to experience the inspiring ministry of Steve Angrisano. Mater Dei Parish is excited to welcome Steve for a Mission Concert on Thursday, September 3, at Nativity Church, 4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, Iowa (near the Southern Hills Mall). Steve Angrisano is one of the most respected and engaging Catholic ministry leaders in the Church today. His powerful message of faith, hope, and love is woven throughout his music, storytelling, and personal witness. Audiences of all ages connect with Steve’s authentic, down-to-earth approach, rooted in humility, faithfulness, and a deep love for Jesus Christ. Through a unique blend of humor, music, storytelling, and audience interaction, Steve creates an uplifting experience that inspires and energizes people in their faith journey. An acclaimed musician and composer, Steve has been featured at numerous national and international events, including: Christ Our Life Conference Six World Youth Days National Pastoral Musicians Conference (NPM) Los Angeles Religious Education Congress National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) Many other major Catholic gatherings around the world A free-will donation will be taken to help offset concert and travel expenses. We gratefully acknowledge the support of our sponsors and media partners: The Gilchrist Foundation Siouxland Catholic Radio 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Garrigan Assembly #265 KTIV’s Around Siouxland We hope you’ll join us for an evening of faith, music, inspiration, and community. All are welcome!