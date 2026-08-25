Iowa home sales drop 16% from June to July

The median price for an Iowa home sold in July climbed to $280,000, nearly 11% higher than the same month a year ago.

Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows the number of closed home sales dropped 16% from June to July, while the number of single-family homes listed for sale continues to climb. More than 9600 homes were on the market in July. That’s 9% more than were on the market in July of last year.

“July’s metrics show that Iowa’s housing market continues to offer opportunities for buyers and sellers during the second half of summer,” said Erik Melloy, president of the Iowa Association of Realtors.

Federal agencies report sales of newly-built single-family homes in the United States declined by 10.5% last month. The drop in the Midwest was 6.4% from June to July.