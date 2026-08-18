Morningside Avenue Corridor Study Public Meeting & Survey

The City of Sioux City would like to invite you to attend a public meeting open house for the corridor study of Morningside Avenue, from Jay Avenue to Transit Avenue. The study is intended to identify improvements that can be incorporated into the future Sioux City Capital Improvement Program. Through technical analysis, and public engagement, the study team will develop corridor improvement concepts that incorporate sound engineering principles, safety enhancements, infrastructure replacement, and streetscape improvements.

Your perspective and local knowledge will help identify challenges, opportunities, and community priorities as we develop a vision for the future of Morningside Avenue. We encourage you to attend and participate in the discussion. We look forward to your attendance and engagement.

City staff and staff from the consultant team of Snyder and Associates, Inc. and DGR, Inc. will be in attendance to discuss the study and answer questions.

The open house details are below:

DATE: Thursday, August 20, 2026

TIME: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Please come at a time that works best as there is no formal presentation. You are free to come and go during this time.

LOCATION: Sioux City Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Avenue, Garretson Meeting Room

A survey is available through Friday, September 4, 2026 to share your feedback. Responses will help shape what comes next for Morningside Avenue.

TAKE SURVEY NOW