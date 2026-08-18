Hundreds of Sioux City students get free backpacks, school supplies

As the first day of school looms, hundreds of colorful backpacks — packed with essential school supplies — were passed out Monday in Sioux City.

Parents and students lined up at the district’s Downtown Educational Service Center for the backpacks that were distributed for free.

Lizzy Diaz, with the district’s Student Services Department, says local businesses and other donors provided all of the supplies.

“A lot of great people in the community come together and donate a lot of school supplies along with backpacks and we end up giving them out to our families that are in need,” Diaz says. “The need is great and we do help out a lot of our families.”

Members of the district’s ELL, dual language, and student services team planned to pass out around 800 backpacks filled with supplies during the event.

“We go by last names,” she says. “Just come in and say, ‘Hey, I have a couple of students who attend this school,’ and we give out the backpacks.” She says all families in the district were invited to the event, regardless of income.

Events passing out free backpacks are also being held tonight at Back to School Night events in each Sioux City school building.