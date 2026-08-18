Interested in helping your neighbors when disaster strikes? Join the American Red Cross for a free Disaster Action Team (DAT) Workshop on Saturday, August 22, from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. at the American Red Cross, 401 Douglas St., Suite 101, Sioux City, IA. This workshop is open to anyone interested in volunteering and covers the role of a DAT volunteer, client care and service delivery, and how the Red Cross supports families affected by home fires. Reserve your spot by emailing Ashton.Schaefer@redcross.org.