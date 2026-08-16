New Great Iowa Treasure Hunt program can return your money quickly

State Treasurer Roby Smith announced a change today for the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt that he says will make it easier to return small amounts of money.

“Using secure information provided by the Department of Revenue, our office can verify ownership for certain qualifying properties. When we can confidently match the property to its rightful owner, we’ll send a letter letting them know a payment is on the way,” Smith says.

Smith calls it the “Money Match” program and says you don’t have to do anything. “They’ll receive a state of Iowa warrant, which is essentially a check in the mail. It’s simpler process with no paperwork required on a person’s behalf,” Smith says.

The Great Iowa Treasure hunt gets in all kinds of unclaimed property like baseball cards or memorabilia from abandoned bank boxes. Smith says they won’t be sending those things out. “Not every property will qualify for money match. Some claims will continue through our traditional claims process, so I’m still encouraging every Iowan to visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov to search their name,” he says.

Smith says there is plenty of money that they can send out. “We have a lot of accounts out there that might have $25, $200, $500, and we can get this money sent back to them and make it easy in the process,” he says. Smith says they have more the $600 million waiting to be reunited with Iowans.

Smith made the announcement of the Money Match program at the Treasurer’s booth in the Varied Industries building at the Iowa State Fair. He says you can stop by there during the fair and search to see if you have any unclaimed money or property.